J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,192 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.4 %

HBI opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company's revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

