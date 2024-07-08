J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Separately, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 242.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TPZ opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.