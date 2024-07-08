J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,157 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 168,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,650 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

About V.F.



V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

