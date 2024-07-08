J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,900 ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,288,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,288,308.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,040. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.