J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 24,489 PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.3% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $7.19 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Cuts Dividend
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
