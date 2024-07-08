J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $36,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Plug Power by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Plug Power by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

