J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 95,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 117,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.31 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

