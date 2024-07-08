J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SILJ opened at $12.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $913.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.