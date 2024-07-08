J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,172.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HL opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

