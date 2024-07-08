J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,916 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $7.16 on Monday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $829.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.