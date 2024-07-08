Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JBL opened at $108.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

