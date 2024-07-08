Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 417,401 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after buying an additional 326,448 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,434,000 after buying an additional 277,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of JKHY opened at $163.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
