Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jamieson Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Jamieson Wellness’ FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.00 million.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

