Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,434 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

