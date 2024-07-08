Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,298 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $194.69 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.69.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.