Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $243,551,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,167,000 after acquiring an additional 717,801 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,722,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,438,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,914,000 after purchasing an additional 638,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $69.61 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.03.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

