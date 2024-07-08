Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 256,445 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 253.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,445 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 60,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after buying an additional 884,218 shares during the period.

BATS:PAUG opened at $36.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $732.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

