Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

