Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.51 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.