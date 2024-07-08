Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.64 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,444,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 828,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $137.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.90.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.