Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,667 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

