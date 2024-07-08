Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,743 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA VOE opened at $149.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day moving average is $149.09.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
