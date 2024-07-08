Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,743 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $149.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day moving average is $149.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.