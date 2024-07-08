Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 67,014 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,014 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $36.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

