Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 77,106 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,843 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 232,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 42,018 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BBHY stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.