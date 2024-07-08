Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 7,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 791,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

JANX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,420,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

