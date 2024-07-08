JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after buying an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $204.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

