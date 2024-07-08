JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Jul 8th, 2024

Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,317,000. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 74,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $204.79 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

