JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.73. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.