JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $1,317,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $2,657,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 74,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.