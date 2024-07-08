JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Gap Up to $55.91

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.91, but opened at $57.57. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF shares last traded at $56.38, with a volume of 8,412 shares.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,338,000.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.