Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 137,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,028,000 after buying an additional 495,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,778,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,491,000 after buying an additional 176,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after buying an additional 219,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 310,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,276. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,755,951.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,755,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

