Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 147,786 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.33% of Keysight Technologies worth $91,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,099,000 after purchasing an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.21. 489,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,676. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average of $149.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

