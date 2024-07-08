KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in KLA were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in KLA by 173.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.
KLA Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of KLAC traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $860.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $777.54 and its 200 day moving average is $691.44. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $876.55.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
