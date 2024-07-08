KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in KLA were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in KLA by 173.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

KLA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KLAC traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $860.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $777.54 and its 200 day moving average is $691.44. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $876.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.