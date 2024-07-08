Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 3.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

