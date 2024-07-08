KOK (KOK) Trading Down 30% Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $266,297.54 and approximately $128,446.45 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get KOK alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,514.54 or 0.99436887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069567 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00135591 USD and is up 151.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $114,095.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.