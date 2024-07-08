Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 434,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 353,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.9154 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -95.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHG. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koninklijke Philips

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.