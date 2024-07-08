Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives $35.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kyverna Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Down 8.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,590,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($12.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.