Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,183,000 after buying an additional 241,848 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $93,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

LW stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

