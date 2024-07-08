Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.35% from the company’s previous close.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSTR

Landstar System Stock Down 1.5 %

LSTR traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.59. The company had a trading volume of 114,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,171. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.