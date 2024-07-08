Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Up 4%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 25,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 560,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 9.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $527.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 912,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

