Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,543 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 199,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $61.33 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

