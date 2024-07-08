LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Price Performance
DYLD opened at $22.56 on Monday. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Profile
