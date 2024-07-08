LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DYLD opened at $22.56 on Monday. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

