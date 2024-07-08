LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LZ shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LZ opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 138,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 135,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

