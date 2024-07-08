Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.81. 2,315,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,249. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average is $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

