Lincoln National Corp Buys 625 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $111,303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 250,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,870,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,114 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.07. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

