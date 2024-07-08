Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,984,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,652,369. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.