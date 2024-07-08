Lincoln National Corp Has $3.18 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.47. 374,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,614. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

