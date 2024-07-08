Lincoln National Corp Has $3.62 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 198.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,943 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.69. 1,395,239 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

