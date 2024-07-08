Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,707 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

IHAK stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,695. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $830.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

