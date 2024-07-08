Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $466.10. The stock had a trading volume of 982,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.22 and a 200 day moving average of $414.15. The stock has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $474.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.